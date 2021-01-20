Catholic World News

Supreme Court case unites ACLU, USCCB

January 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski. In 2016, campus police at Georgia Gwinnett College prevented Chike Uzuegbunam from distributing religious literature. The American Civil Liberties Union, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, and other organizations filed briefs in support of Uzuegbunam.

