On Feast of Baptism of the Lord, Pope reflects on Jesus’ hidden life, merciful closeness to sinners

January 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “May Our Lady, to whom we now pray, help us to cherish our baptismal identity, that is, the identity of being ‘mercifulized,’ which lies at the base of faith and life,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his Angelus address on January 10, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. The Pontiff delivered the address in the library of the Apostolic Palace (video).

