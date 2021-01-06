Catholic World News

Pope tells faithful: make more time for worship

January 06, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At Mass on January 6, the feast of the Epiphany, Pope Francis said that “it is particularly necessary for us, both as individuals and communities, to devote more time to worship.” He remarked that the Magi worshipped—that is, paid homage to—a newborn child, because they could “see beyond appearances” and recognize him as King.

