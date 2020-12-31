Catholic World News

Papal appeal for assistance for quake-stricken Croatia

December 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The December 29 earthquake destroyed much of the city of Petrinja. “I express my closeness to the wounded and to those who have been affected by the quake, and I pray in particular for those who have lost their lives and for their families,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his December 30 general audience. “I hope that the country’s leaders, helped by the international community, might be able to quickly alleviate the suffering of the dear Croatian people.” A Croatian bishop called for two days of prayer and fasting, that people be spared additional suffering.

