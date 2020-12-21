Catholic World News

State Catholic conferences confront the scourge of payday lending

December 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: This article highlights efforts by state bishops’ conferences in Illinois, Michigan, and Nebraska to regulate the practice. “A typical two-week payday loan with a $15 per $100 fee equates to an annual percentage rate (APR) of almost 400 percent,” according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

