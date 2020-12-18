Catholic World News

Vatican acknowledges abuse conviction of papal nuncio

December 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has acknowledged without comment the conviction of Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the apostolic nuncio to France, on sexual misconduct charges. A short release from the Vatican “acknowledged” the court decision, while noting that the archbishop continues to say that he is innocent. “The Holy See confirms its respct for the French judicial authorities,” the statement says.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!