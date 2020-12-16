Catholic World News

Papal message to farmers emphasizes solidarity, respect for creation

December 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis asked the members of Coldiretti, Italy’s largest farmers’ association, not to seek “the logic of profit, but that of service, not of exploitation of resources, but of care and attention to nature.”

