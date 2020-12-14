Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Be joyful, like St. John the Baptist, by placing Christ at the center

December 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On December 13, the Third Sunday of Advent (Gaudete Sunday), Pope Francis delivered his Angelus to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square (video).

