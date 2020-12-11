Catholic World News

USCCB committee, in document sent to bishops, warns against hymns that are incompatible with Catholic teaching

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Hymns that risk “misshaping the religious and theological sensibility of the faithful,” according to the report, include “God is Here! As We His People,” “Now in This Banquet,” “Let Us Break Bread Together on Our Knees,” “All Are Welcome,” “The Play of the Godhead,” “Led by the Spirit,” “God Beyond All Names,” “Sing a New Church,” and “As a Fire is Meant for Burning.“

