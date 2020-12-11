USCCB committee, in document sent to bishops, warns against hymns that are incompatible with Catholic teaching
December 11, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Hymns that risk “misshaping the religious and theological sensibility of the faithful,” according to the report, include “God is Here! As We His People,” “Now in This Banquet,” “Let Us Break Bread Together on Our Knees,” “All Are Welcome,” “The Play of the Godhead,” “Led by the Spirit,” “God Beyond All Names,” “Sing a New Church,” and “As a Fire is Meant for Burning.“The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
It took about 50 years of really bad hymns, but I'm still impressed with this USCCB decision.