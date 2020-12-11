Catholic World News

Indiana bishops call for end to federal executions

December 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Indiana Catholic Conference recognizes the pain and evil caused by those on death row,” the bishops said in their statement. “We pray that the families and victims of these crimes have comfort and healing. However, teaching that murder is wrong by allowing the government to commit murder is not only wrong, but irrational.”

