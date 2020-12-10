Catholic World News

Swiss bishops: Same-sex marriage proposal ‘fraught with difficulties’

December 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Church “celebrates before God the union of man and woman as a common, stable and reproductive life laid out in love,” the bishops said in their German-language statement. “This is why [we are] convinced, also with regard to civil marriage, that the use of the term ‘marriage’ should not be extended to any connection between two people regardless of their gender.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!