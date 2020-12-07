Catholic World News

Vatican approval now required for new religious orders in Eastern Catholic churches

December 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishops of the Eastern Catholic churches will now be required to obtain approval from the Vatican for the establishment of new orders. Pope Francis—who established the same new policy for the dioceses of the Latin Church—set out the new policy for Eastern eparchies in a motu proprio entitled Ab Initio.

