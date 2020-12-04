Catholic World News

Haiti’s bishops declare 3 days of prayer and fasting

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Today more than ever, our dear Haiti needs salvation, redemption, peace and profound change: a change in mentalities, structures, ways of governing and doing politics,” the bishops said. “Today we are witnessing a poisoning of social life due to a proliferation of acts of kidnapping, banditry, rape, murder, and barbarism.”

