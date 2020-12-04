Catholic World News

Indonesian president, Catholic groups deplore jihadist attack on Christians

December 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Four Salvation Army Christians were murdered and dismembered on Sulawesi, an Indonesian island province that has seen repeated acts of violence by Islamic militants against Christians.

