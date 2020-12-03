Catholic World News

‘They are an example to all of us’: papal tribute to missionaries slain in El Salvador in 1980

December 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to three American religious sisters and a lay missionary slain in El Salvador on December 2, 1980, the Pope recalled that “they were kidnapped, raped and killed by a group of paramilitary forces. They were offering their services during the civil war and they were bringing food and medicine to those who had to flee, especially to the families that were the poorest. These women lived their faith with great generosity. They are an example for all of us to become faithful missionary disciples.” In El Salvador, prelates and others also remembered the missionaries.

