Action Alert!
9 DAYS TO GO:   With your help, we can win a $100,000 challenge grant by 12/9.   $47,447 left to match!   Your gift NOW counts twice!
Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic Culture Solidarity
Catholic World News

Peruvian cardinal praises young protestors

November 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Protests began on November 9 after Peru’s Congress removed President Martín Vizcarra from office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
JAMES T. MAJEWSKI
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.