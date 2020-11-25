Catholic World News

Spanish Twitter campaign promotes violence against priests

November 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A campaign on Twitter in Spain, calling for priests to be burned alive, has prompted questions about why Twitter allowed the posts to remain online. The campaign was promoted by Marxists, who objected to the Church’s stand against legislation that would restrict Catholic schools.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!