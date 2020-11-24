Catholic World News

English bishops release independent review of safeguarding structures

November 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Elliott Report (summary, full text), commissioned by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, is distinct from the recent report by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, launched in 2014 by the UK government.

