Catholic World News

Peru’s bishops call for ‘deep and comprehensive’ dialogue amid political turmoil

November 19, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation has had three presidents in the past week. The bishops’ statement follows an earlier call for 2021 elections and renewed anti-corruption efforts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!