Catholic World News

‘Those who do not live to serve, serve for little in this life,’ Pope preaches on World Day of the Poor

November 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On November 15, Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica (video) for the World Day of the Poor.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!