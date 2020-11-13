Catholic World News

Pakistani cleric faces arrest for marriage of child bride

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: An Islamic cleric faces arrest in Pakistan for presiding at the marriage of a young girl, who had been kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to an older man.

