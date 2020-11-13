Catholic World News

Freed missionary priest reflects on captivity, meeting with Pope

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Pierluigi Maccalli, SMA, met with Pope Francis on November 9. Reflecting on his captivity in Niger (map), he said, “I do not have any resentment, and I am serene. Of the young boys who looked after me, I said: they are just boys who do not know what they are doing.”

