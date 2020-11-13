Catholic World News

Justice Alito: Covid restrictions ‘previously unimaginable’

November 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court justice made his remarks in an address to the Federalist Society.

