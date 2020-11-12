Catholic World News

Polish archdiocese apologizes for cardinal abuse scandal

November 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Tablet

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has imposed stiff disciplinary measures on Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the 97-year-old former Archbishop of Wroclaw, who has been hospitalized and is unconscious.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!