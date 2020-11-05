Catholic World News

Church in Croatia waives portion of its funding from state budget

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Under the 1998 treaty between the Republic of Croatia and the Holy See on economic issues, every year, approximately 300 million kuna [$46.8M] is disbursed to the Catholic Church in the country,” according to the report. “The Church has waived about 30 million kuna this year due to the corona crisis.” The Southeast European nation of 1.5 million (map) is 87% Catholic.

