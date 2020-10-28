Catholic World News

New Orleans archbishop congratulates Amy Coney Barrett

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is a native of the archdiocese, and her father is a deacon there.

