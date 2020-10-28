Catholic World News

Europe’s Jewish population has dropped 60% in last 50 years

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: “Only about 9% of the global Jewish population now lives in Europe, compared with nearly 90% in the late 19th century,” according to the report.

