Catholic World News

Colorado ballot initiative would end most late-term abortions

October 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Colorado Catholic Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “If passed, it would prohibit doctors from performing abortions after 22 weeks gestation, except in cases to save the life of the mother,” according to the Colorado Catholic Conference. “While abortion is always wrong, voting Yes on Prop 115 would end the savage practice of late pregnancy abortions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!