8 key survey findings about Catholics and abortion

October 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “More than half of US Catholics (56%) said abortion should be legal in all or most cases,” and “Catholics who regularly attend Mass show higher levels of opposition to abortion,” according to the report.

