Bible institute not shielded from sex-discrimination lawsuits, federal court rules

October 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Janay Garrick alleges she encountered “rampant gender discrimination and harassment” before she was fired by Moody Bible Institute. “Rather than questioning the reasonableness or legitimacy of Moody’s religious beliefs, Garrick disputes whether those beliefs actually prompted her firing,” a district court ruled. “That distinction makes the difference.”

