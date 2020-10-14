Catholic World News

Moneyval committee concludes ‘constructive and cooperative’ Vatican visit

October 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Official known as the Committee of Experts on the Evaluation of Anti-Money Laundering Measures and the Financing of Terrorism, the Council of Europe’s Moneyval committee began its review of Vatican finances on September 30.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!