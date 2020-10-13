Italian president awards posthumous honor to murdered priest

Catholic World News

October 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on ANSA

CWN Editor's Note: Father Roberto Malgesini, 51, a priest in Como, was murdered in September by a mentally disturbed homeless man.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!