Cardinal Zen: Vatican Secretary of State lies about China accord

October 08, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen has angrily denied the claim by Cardinal Pietro Parolin that Pope Benedict XVI approved the terms of a secret Vatican accord with Beijing. Saying that the claim is “sickening,” Cardinal Zen said of the Secretary of State: “Parolin knows he is lying, he knows that I know he is a liar, he knows that I will tell everyone that he is a liar.”

