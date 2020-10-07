Catholic World News

Biden pledges to make Roe v. Wade ‘the law of the land’ if it is overturned

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Number one, we don’t know exactly what [Amy Coney Barrett] will do, although the expectation is that she very well may overrule Roe, and the only responsible response to that would be to pass legislation to make Roe the law of the land,” Biden said. “That’s what I would do.”

