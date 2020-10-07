Catholic World News

Federal judge forbids New York from shutting down faith-based adoption service

October 07, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s Office of Children and Family Services has threatened to close down New Hope Family Services’ as an adoption agency because it does not place children with single persons or homosexual couples. The court found that the regulation “is not neutral and appears to be based on some hostility towards New Hope’s religious beliefs.”

