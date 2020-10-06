Catholic World News

Syriac prelate offers aid to Beirut explosion victims

October 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Mor Ignatius Youssef III Younan of Antioch, the head of the Syrian Catholic Church, has offered a package of financial assistance, including school tuition, to families suffering from the effects of a massive August 4 explosion in a Beirut warehouse. The devastation from the blast has been felt in predominantly Christian neighborhoods.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

