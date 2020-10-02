Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell’s return not connected to Becciu ouster, Cardinal Parolin says

October 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, told reporters that Cardinal Pell’s return to Rome this week was not related to the removal of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who had opposed Cardinal Pell’s plans for financial reform. “There is no connection between the two things,” Cardinal Parolin told skeptical journalists. He claimed that Cardinal Pell was back in Rome to move out of the apartment that he left three years ago.

