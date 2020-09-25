Catholic World News

Italian mother recalls her son, soon to be beatified

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The mother of Venerable Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), who will be beatified in Assisi in October, shared memories of her son, 14 years after he died of leukemia.

