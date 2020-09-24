Catholic World News

South Sudanese bishop warns against tribalism

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “God your Creator is also the Creator of all, this automatically means that all other human beings are in the image of God and that no tribe is better than other tribes,” said Bishop Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio in South Sudan, a nation with over five dozen ethnic groups. “Consequently you cannot in the name of your tribe humiliate another tribe, you cannot in the name of your tribe deprive another tribe and you cannot in the name of your tribe oppress other human beings.”

