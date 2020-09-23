Catholic World News

National shrine basilica celebrates 100th anniversary

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The foundation stone of the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington was laid in 1920; the church was dedicated in 1959. Archbishop Wilton Gregory celebrated the centennial Mass (video).

