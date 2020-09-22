Catholic World News

Accept ‘fair contingent of refugees,’ Austrian bishops urge government

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has reiterated his opposition to accepting asylum seekers from Lésvos; recent fires on the Greek island left 12,000 refugees homeless, and the Pope has expressed his solidarity with them.

