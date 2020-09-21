Catholic World News

Catholic community divided, angry in wake of Wisconsin priest’s video denouncing Democrats

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop William Patrick Callahan has warned of potential canonical penalties against Father James Altman of La Crosse. Father Altman said, “I stand by every single word I said”; Father Richard Heilman of the Diocese of Madison led a Rosary rally in the priest’s defense.

