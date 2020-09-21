Catholic World News

Dissident Irish priest rejects CDF invitation to assent to Catholic teaching

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Tony Flannery, a Redemptorist priest who was suspended following an investigation by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has rejected the Congregation’s renewed invitation to assent to Catholic teaching. The superior of the Redemptorist order had asked the Congregation to permit Father Flannery to return to public ministry.

