NJ town agrees to let Jewish congregation build worship center after feds sue

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For years, the congregation had tried to purchase property in Woodcliff Lake in order to build a worship center big enough for its needs,” according to the report. “On three separate occasions, the borough purchased or re-zoned the parcels Valley Chabad attempted to purchase, preventing development of a Chabad house.” Valley Chabad is “an Orthodox Jewish congregation affiliated with the Chabad Lubavitch Hassidic movement,” according to the federal court decision.

