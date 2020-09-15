Catholic World News

Prelate asks Catholics in US to pray for Belarus

September 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “Violence, mass arrests and intimidation followed” the recent election in Belarus, said Bishop David Malloy of Rockford (IL), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, as he invited “Catholics and people of good will to join with the Holy Father in his prayers for peace and justice to prevail in Belarus.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!