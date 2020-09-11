Catholic World News

Child’s safety outweighs religious freedom: Australian envoy

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with Crux, Australia’s new ambassador to the Holy See, Chiara Porro, acknowledged the religious-freedom problem raised by new legislation requiring priests to disclose child abuse acknowledged in the confession. But she said that the safety of children “is really the paramount concern,” outweighing religious freedom.

