‘We’re sitting on a powder keg,’ Italian bishop warns after young man beaten to death

September 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Willy Monteiro Duarte, 21, the son of African immigrants, was brutally beaten to death near Rome. “I feel I am a father and responsible for both of them: [father] of the victim and also the father of the murderers who are, we must always remember this, still our brothers,” said Bishop Vincenzo Apicella of Velletri-Segni.

