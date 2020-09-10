Catholic World News

Wisconsin bishop warns of possible canonical penalties against priest for video on Democratic Party

September 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Diocese of La Crosse

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent video, Father James Altman of La Crosse urged Catholics to “repent of your support of that party or face the fires of hell.” Bishop William Patrick Callahan responded, “I understand the undeniable truth that motivates his message ... Unfortunately, the tone Fr. Altman offers comes off as angry and judgmental, lacking any charity and in a way that causes scandal both in the Church and in society. His generalization and condemnation of entire groups of people is completely inappropriate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!