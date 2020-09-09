Catholic World News

Pakistani Christian sentenced to death for blasphemy

September 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Asif Pervaiz, 37, said “decided to quit his job in the hosiery company because his supervisor, Muhammad Saeed Khokhar, tried to convert him to Islam,” according to the report. “Faced with his resistance and refusal to change his religion, Asif was accused of sending blasphemous messages about Islam to his boss.”

