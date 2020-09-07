Catholic World News
Abducted Jesuit was ‘in love with Islam, believing in Jesus’
September 07, 2020
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: In 2013, Father Paolo dall’Oglio, SJ, was kidnapped in Syria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!